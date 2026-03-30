IPL 2026: Anil Kumble hails Rohit Sharma 2.0
What's the story
The legendary Anil Kumble has praised Rohit Sharma for his stunning half-century against Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai Indians' IPL 2026 opener at Wankhede Stadium. After the match, Kumble said that this innings was a sign of Rohit's return to his dominant "2.0 avatar." He emphasized the effortless strokeplay, improved fitness, and sharp timing displayed by Rohit during the match.
Fitness focus
Anil Kumble highlights Rohit Sharma's 6-hitting
Hailing said on Star Sports, Kumble said, "Rohit Sharma seems to have arrived in his 2.0 avatar, and his innings showed he is ready to dominate again." He praised Rohit's ability to hit sixes against top bowlers like Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine, and Blessing Muzarabani. Kumble also noted that it usually takes a few days for players to get their timing back after a break, but Rohit's performance was exceptional.
Game changer
Mumbai Indians end IPL opener jinx
Kumble added, "This was a fantastic innings, very similar to what we have seen at Wankhede, where he takes on the bowlers from the first ball." He said that this knock shows Rohit means business and will worry all IPL teams. The praise comes after MI snapped their 14-year jinx of winning an IPL opener. They chased down a record 221 to earn a six-wicket victory over KKR.
Knock
Rohit Sharma scores record-setting 78
Rohit, who scored 78 runs off just 38 balls (6 fours and 6), gave a display of his immaculate strokes around the ground. He shattered multiple records during the match. Rohit became the fourth player to record 50 scores of 50-plus runs. He also became the highest run-getter against KKR in IPL history. With his third, Rohit also completed 550 T20 sixes.