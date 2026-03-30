IPL 2026: Anil Kumble hails Rohit Sharma 2.0

The legendary Anil Kumble has praised Rohit Sharma for his stunning half-century against Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai Indians' IPL 2026 opener at Wankhede Stadium. After the match, Kumble said that this innings was a sign of Rohit's return to his dominant "2.0 avatar." He emphasized the effortless strokeplay, improved fitness, and sharp timing displayed by Rohit during the match.

Fitness focus Anil Kumble highlights Rohit Sharma's 6-hitting Hailing said on Star Sports, Kumble said, "Rohit Sharma seems to have arrived in his 2.0 avatar, and his innings showed he is ready to dominate again." He praised Rohit's ability to hit sixes against top bowlers like Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine, and Blessing Muzarabani. Kumble also noted that it usually takes a few days for players to get their timing back after a break, but Rohit's performance was exceptional.

Game changer Mumbai Indians end IPL opener jinx Kumble added, "This was a fantastic innings, very similar to what we have seen at Wankhede, where he takes on the bowlers from the first ball." He said that this knock shows Rohit means business and will worry all IPL teams. The praise comes after MI snapped their 14-year jinx of winning an IPL opener. They chased down a record 221 to earn a six-wicket victory over KKR.

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