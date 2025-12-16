IPL 2026: Prithvi Shaw returns to Delhi Capitals 

Prithvi Shaw , India's batting sensation, will return to the Delhi Capitals. The franchise bought the dasher for his base price of ₹75 lakh at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 auction. Notably, Shaw was picked in the accelerated auction after initially going unsold. Meanwhile, IPL 2026 will mark Shaw's return to the league, as he did not get any takers last season.

National career Shaw's bid for national comeback Shaw, a highly-rated talent, made his international debut in 2018 as a teenager. He scored a century against the West Indies. However, he hasn't been able to live up to his early promise. He played five Tests, six ODIs, and one T20I for India before losing his way in 2021. He currently has 3,085 runs from 125 T20s at a strike rate of 152.04.

Information Fine run in ongoing SMAT Shaw has made his bat talk for - in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy. Across seven games, he has scored 183 runs at a strike rate of 160.52 (50s: 2). His average of 26.14 can be better.

IPL A look at his IPL career Shaw, who led India to the Under-19 World Cup title in 2018, made his IPL debut that year. The 26-year-old was signed by Delhi Capitals, a franchise he represented until the 2024 season. In 79 IPL games, Shaw has racked up 1,892 runs at a strike rate of 147.46. DC parted ways with Shaw in 2024 after he scored 198 runs in eight games.