Josh Inglis bags massive amount despite limited IPL 2026 availability
What's the story
Australian wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis has been sold to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for a whopping ₹8.6 crore at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 mini-auction in Abu Dhabi. The price is way beyond his base price of ₹2 crore, even though Inglis had confirmed his limited availability for the season. He will be available only for 25% of IPL 2026, which means he can play a maximum of four matches due to international and personal commitments, including his wedding.
Auction battle
Bidding war ensues for Inglis
Despite his limited availability, Inglis sparked a bidding war between LSG and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). The latter withdrew from the contest due to budget constraints, leaving LSG to seal the deal at ₹8.6 crore. This aggressive bidding demonstrates how franchises still value impactful wicketkeeper-batters even for short stints in crucial phases of the tournament.
Performance impact
Inglis's recent IPL form boosts his value
Inglis played for Punjab Kings in IPL 2025, scoring 278 runs in 11 matches at a stunning strike rate of 162.57. His impactful innings, including a match-winning knock of 73 off 42 balls against Mumbai Indians and a stunning assault on Jasprit Bumrah in Qualifier 2, kept franchises interested despite his limited availability. Overall in T20 cricket, Inglis owns 3,853 runs from 162 games at 29.86 (SR: 149.98). The tally includes 20 fifties besides four tons.