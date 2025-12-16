Inglis has limited availability in IPL 2026

Josh Inglis bags massive amount despite limited IPL 2026 availability

By Gaurav Tripathi 08:49 pm Dec 16, 202508:49 pm

What's the story

Australian wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis has been sold to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for a whopping ₹8.6 crore at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 mini-auction in Abu Dhabi. The price is way beyond his base price of ₹2 crore, even though Inglis had confirmed his limited availability for the season. He will be available only for 25% of IPL 2026, which means he can play a maximum of four matches due to international and personal commitments, including his wedding.