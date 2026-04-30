RR captain Riyan Parag fined for vaping in dressing room

Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Riyan Parag has been fined 25% of his match fee by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The penalty was imposed after he was caught on camera vaping inside the dressing room during RR's Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match against Punjab Kings. According to Cricbuzz, the BCCI charged Parag with a Level 1 offence under Article 2.1 of the Player Code of Conduct (COC).

Disciplinary action BCCI invokes Article 2.21 of Player Code of Conduct As there is no precedent or provision for smoking in the dressing room, the BCCI has invoked Article 2.21 of the Player Code of Conduct (COC). This article deals with conduct that brings the "game into disrepute" and is not specifically covered elsewhere in the COC. It also covers public misconduct, unruly behavior, and inappropriate comments detrimental to the game's interests.

Online backlash Parag's viral vaping incident during RR-PBKS match The footage of Parag vaping in the dressing room during the RR's match against PBKS went viral in no time, overshadowing their hard-fought victory. The incident took place in the 16th over of RR's chase, with Parag seen smoking a vape. While Parag carries the right to appeal, it is understood that the RR skipper will not go the legal way.

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