RR captain Riyan Parag fined for vaping in dressing room
What's the story
Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Riyan Parag has been fined 25% of his match fee by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The penalty was imposed after he was caught on camera vaping inside the dressing room during RR's Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match against Punjab Kings. According to Cricbuzz, the BCCI charged Parag with a Level 1 offence under Article 2.1 of the Player Code of Conduct (COC).
Disciplinary action
BCCI invokes Article 2.21 of Player Code of Conduct
As there is no precedent or provision for smoking in the dressing room, the BCCI has invoked Article 2.21 of the Player Code of Conduct (COC). This article deals with conduct that brings the "game into disrepute" and is not specifically covered elsewhere in the COC. It also covers public misconduct, unruly behavior, and inappropriate comments detrimental to the game's interests.
Online backlash
Parag's viral vaping incident during RR-PBKS match
The footage of Parag vaping in the dressing room during the RR's match against PBKS went viral in no time, overshadowing their hard-fought victory. The incident took place in the 16th over of RR's chase, with Parag seen smoking a vape. While Parag carries the right to appeal, it is understood that the RR skipper will not go the legal way.
Legal consequences
Legal implications of vaping in India
The act of vaping is against the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act (PECA) 2019, which prohibits the production, sale, and distribution of e-cigarettes in India. The law prescribes a punishment of up to one year in prison and/or a fine of up to ₹1 lakh for first-time offenders. It remains to be seen if Parag's act could have legal ramifications beyond the BCCI's fine.