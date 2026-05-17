IPL 2026: RCB's Bhuvneshwar Kumar sets records in Dharamsala 

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) reached the IPL 2026 playoffs after handing Punjab Kings their sixth successive defeat. Their win was marked by a stellar opening spell from Bhuvneshwar Kumar , who stunned PBKS' top order. Chasing 223, the Kings slumped to 19/3 before recovering. They eventually fell 23 runs short. Bhuvneshwar set multiple records with his incredible spell.

Spell Bhuvneshwar rocks PBKS top order PBKS was rocked early by Bhuvneshwar's brilliance. He removed both openers, Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh, in successive overs. Bhuvneshwar's first two overs produced two wickets and a solitary boundary. Although Cooper Connolly, Marcus Stoinis, and Shashank Singh kept PBKS alive, they stumbled in the chase. Bhuvneshwar finished his four-over quota with two wickets and 38 runs.

Information Dominance over PBKS openers Bhuvneshwar dismissed Prabhsimran for the fifth time in just 50 balls (IPL). He averages 15.8 in this regard. And Arya has a strike rate of just 73.91 against Bhuvneshwar in the IPL.

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Landmark Second-most IPL wickets after turning 35 Bhuvneshwar has been on an incredible comeback spree. He currently has the Purple Cap, taking 24 wickets from 13 games at 16.37. According to Cricbuzz, Bhuvneshwar now has the second-most wickets after turning 35 in the IPL. He is only behind Imran Tahir (26 wickets in 2019). Bhuvneshwar surpassed Ashish Nehra (22 wickets in 2015) and Trent Boult (22 wickets in 2025).

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