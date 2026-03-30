CSK folded for 127 in their IPL 2026 opener: Details 

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) suffered a major batting collapse in their 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) opener against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati. The five-time champions were bowled out for just 127 runs in 19.4 overs, a performance reminiscent of their struggles in the last season. Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, and Ravindra Jadeja were instrumental with the ball, each picking up two wickets to help RR dominate the first innings.

Match breakdown Archer, Burger dent CSK's batting CSK's innings was marred by a series of wickets falling at regular intervals, with no batsman able to settle in. The team could only manage five sixes in their innings, which fell short of expectations. Archer and Burger made the ball talk in the powerplay as CSK lost four wickets in this phase. Jadeja then took two wickets in a single over, reducing the Super Kings to 74/7.

Final overs Overton's efforts power CSK past 100 Jamie Overton, who arrived at number eight, played a valiant knock lower down the order as the Men in Yellow went past 100. He scored 43 runs off 36 balls with the help of two fours and as many sixes. His dismissal brought an end to CSK's innings as they were bowled out for 127 runs in just under 20 overs. Meanwhile, Sarfaraz Khan (17) and debutant Kartik Sharma (18) were the only other CSK batters to enter double digits.

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Feat Second-highest 10th wicket partnership in the IPL Overton added 33 runs with CSK's last man, Anshul Kamboj (7), recording the joint-second-highest 10th wicket partnership in IPL history, as per Cricbuzz. They equaled Sunrisers Hyderabad's Pat Cummins and Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, who also added 33 runs versus Kolkata Knight Riders in 2024. Shikhar Dhawan and Mohit Rathee top this list, having recorded 55* runs for Punjab Kings versus SRH in 2023.

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