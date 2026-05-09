IPL 2026: CSK take on LSG, eye hat-trick of wins 

Chennai Super Kings will take on Lucknow Super Giants in the 53rd match of the Indian Premier League 2026. The clash will take place at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday. The five-time champions started their season on a rough note but have since bounced back, winning five out of their last seven matches. On the other hand, LSG have had a tough season with just three wins from 10 outings. Here is the match preview.

Team performance LSG are at the bottom of the table Though LSG are at the bottom of the table, they come into this match on a high after a close nine-run victory over Royal Challengers Bengaluru. As their playoff hopes are all but over, Rishabh Pant's men would want to end the season on a high. The team has mainly been let down by their batters. Pace bowling has been their key strength this season.

CSK CSK eye their third successive win CSK, who are eyeing their third successive win, have found some late momentum. Their campaign has been largely dependent on Sanju Samson, the team's batting backbone. Kartik Sharma and skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad have also been instrumental with some fine knocks lately. While pacer Anshul Kamboj has led their bowling attack, Akeal Hosein and Noor Ahmad could be a lethal spin duo at the Chepauk stadium.

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Venue details Pitch report and other details The pitch at MA Chidambaram Stadium is expected to be slow and dry, typical of Chepauk surfaces, with low bounce favoring spinners. The last match at the venue saw Gujarat Titans beat CSK by eight wickets. The hosts were restricted to 158/7 batting first. Meanwhile, the match will begin at 3:30pm IST and will be broadcast on JioStar Network channels. It can also be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.

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Match history CSK vs LSG: Head-to-head record Coming to their history, CSK and LSG have played six matches so far, as per ESPNcricinfo. Out of these, CSK have won two while LSG have emerged victorious in three. There has been one match with no result. At home, CSK have a 1-1 win-loss record against the Super Giants.

Line-ups Here are the probable XIIs LSG (Probable XII): Mitchell Marsh, Arshin Kulkarni, Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Akshat Raghuwanshi, Himmat Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Mohammed Shami, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav. CSK (Probable XII): Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Urvil Patel, Kartik Sharma, Shivam Dube, Dewald Brevis, Jamie Overton, Akeal Hosein, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Mukesh Choudhary, Gurjapneet Singh.