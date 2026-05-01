IPL 2026: Will MI avenge loss from CSK at Chepauk?

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) will square off for the second time in the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The much-awaited reverse fixture will be held at the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on May 2. In their first meeting this season, CSK claimed a 103-run win over MI at Wankhede Stadium. Nevertheless, both CSK and MI are raring to break out of the bottom half.

Details Pitch report and conditions Usually known for favoring spinners, the MA Chidambaram Stadium has changed a lot in recent years. The surface here has transformed from slow and turning to flat, providing batters the freedom to swing freely. However, due to the pitch's traditionally sticky nature, the average first-innings score is around 165. According to AccuWeather, the match conditions could be "partly cloudy and windy." Dew is expected to set in with 81% humidity.

Team analysis Both teams have struggled this season CSK, reeling with injuries, have won only three of their eight games. In a positive development, MS Dhoni is likely to play his first game after getting fully fit. CSK would bank on his expertise for a turnaround. On the other hand, MI are sitting in ninth place with six losses in their last seven games. They couldn't even defend 243 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last encounter. Jasprit Bumrah's form is another cause for concern.

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Record Head-to-head record The greatest rivalry in IPL history has seen several memorable and riveting encounters. And the competition has been neck-to-neck. Across 40 head-to-head meetings, MI have a 21-19 lead over the Yellow Army. However, CSK have been dominant lately, winning five out of their last six encounters against MI. The two sides have also clashed in four finals, with MI winning three.

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Information CSK vs MI at Chepauk Between 2008 and 2025, MI played 19 matches at Chepauk, according to ESPNcricinfo. They have an 8-8 win-loss record here. MI and CSK have clashed nine times at this venue, with the former winning five. CSK prevailed in the remaining four encounters.

Lineups A look at likely XIIs CSK (Probable XII): Sanju Samson, Ruturaj Gaikwad (captain), Urvil Patel, Sarfaraz Khan, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (wicket-keeper), Jamie Overton, Akeal Hosein, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, and Gurjapneet Singh. MI (Probable XII): Ryan Rickelton (wicket-keeper), Will Jacks, Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (captain), Robin Minz, Shardul Thakur, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar, and Ashwani Kumar.

Milestones Key milestones on offer Suryakumar has been in a downward spiral, scoring just 162 runs from eight games at 20.25. He requires 27 more to reach 4,500 runs in the IPL. Similarly, Bumrah has taken just two wickets this season. He is closing in on 350 wickets in T20s (currently at 347). Bumrah would be the third Indian to reach this landmark.