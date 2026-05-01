IPL 2026: Here's why hosts CSK can beat MI again

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) will meet for the second time in IPL 2026 at the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium on May 2. In their first meeting this season, CSK claimed a 103-run win over MI at Wankhede Stadium. Although both CSK and MI are struggling at the moment, the Yellow Army can claim a double over their arch-rivals.

Expertise Dhoni's return on the cards CSK, reeling with injuries, have won only three of their eight games. However, in a positive development, MS Dhoni is likely to play his first game after getting fully fit. CSK would bank on his expertise for a turnaround. Dhoni knows Chepauk like the back of his hand. If he plays, the Yellow Army will definitely have the edge and the potential finishing touches.

Form Out-of-form players Although MI look a much stronger side than CSK on paper, their big guns are out of form. While Suryakumar Yadav's run drought seems never-ending, Jasprit Bumrah has taken just two wickets from eight games. Their top order is also missing the injured Rohit Sharma, though Will Jacks and Ryan Rickelton hammered the Sunrisers Hyderabad bowling attack in the last game.

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Information The Noor-Akeal factor Spinners Noor Ahmad and Akeal Hosein disarrayed MI in the previous fixture this season. Their powers could compound at MA Chidambaram Stadium, which traditionally has been a spin-friendly ground.

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