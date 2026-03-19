IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals players to watch out for

Like every season, Delhi Capitals (DC) are still on the hunt for their maiden Indian Premier League title. Last season, under new captain Axar Patel , the Capitals started well but lost steam midway through. They won five of their first six matches before faltering. DC will now begin their IPL 2026 campaign against Lucknow Super Giants. Here are their players to watch out for.

#1 The dependable KL Rahul The dependable KL Rahul bolstered DC's top order in IPL 2025. He scored over 539 runs at an improved strike rate of 149.72. Rahul will be eager to make his mark this time too, especially after slamming successive centuries in the 2025/26 Ranji Trophy knockouts. Notably, Rahul will likely have a new opening partner with the departure of Faf du Plessis.

#2 Will David Miller go all out? South Africa's David Miller had an ordinary run for Lucknow Super Giants last year, striking at 127.49 across 11 innings. Having found a new franchise, Miller will be raring to display his finishing skills. The Proteas middle-order batter played some impactful knocks in the 2026 T20 World Cup. His match-winning 63 against India in Ahmedabad was noteworthy.

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#3 Ashutosh Sharma's blitz In the past two seasons, Ashutosh Sharma has proven his mettle as a reliable finisher. He struck at 160-plus in both seasons - 167.25 for Punjab Kings in 2024 and 160.62 for DC in 2025. The right-handed batter was backed by the Capitals in nearly all their matches last season. He is expected to bolster their middle order this time too.

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