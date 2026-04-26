IPL 2026: These player battles can headline DC-RCB clash 

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 action continues with a high-octane clash between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) . The match will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on April 27. While the high-flying RCB have clinched five of their seven fixtures, DC have recorded three wins and four losses. Here we look at the player battles that can headline the upcoming contest.

#1 KL Rahul vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar Fresh from a historic 152* from his last outing, KL Rahul must be high on confidence. However, he will be up against Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who has been simply lethal across phases in the ongoing season. As per ESPNcricinfo, Bhuvneshwar has trapped Rahul twice across 12 IPL innings. Though the DC star has scored 111 runs in this battle, his strike rate is a paltry 108.82.

#2 Virat Kohli vs Axar Patel Another batter who has been in top form this season is RCB legend Virat Kohli. DC certainly cannot afford him to get another start. As Lungi Ngidi is uncertain to feature in this clash, skipper Axar Patel might consider introducing himself early on. Though the left-arm spinner has trapped Kohli just once across 13 IPL innings, the batter's strike rate in this regard is a paltry 112.79.

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