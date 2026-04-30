Jasprit Bumrah's worst IPL season? Check out his numbers

Jasprit Bumrah has been in a downward spiral with the ball in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) . Bumrah, who was on song in the 2026 T20 World Cup, has just two wickets from eight games this IPL season. The right-arm seamer went wicketless and conceded 54 runs in Mumbai Indians' latest outing against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Will he bounce back this season?

Run His journey in IPL 2026 Despite being economical, Bumrah was wicketless in his first five matches in IPL 2026. The MI pacer finally struck (1/15) in MI's 99-run win over Gujarat Titans at Narendra Modi Stadium. Bumrah also took 1/31 against Chennai Super Kings at Wankhede Stadium, albeit in a losing cause. Against SRH, he conceded 50-plus runs for the first time this season.

Information Bumrah's fourth-most expensive returns in T20s Bumrah's 0/54 are now his fourth-worst returns in T20 cricket. In the IPL, he has conceded more than 54 runs on only two other occasions (1/56 vs CSK, Delhi, in 2021 and 1/55 vs DC, Delhi in 2015).

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Numbers Two wickets in eight games Bumrah has taken just two wickets from eight games in IPL 2026. He has conceded 264 runs across 30 overs. According to ESPNcricinfo, the 32-year-old's bowling average of 132 is the worst among bowlers with at least 25 overs in an IPL edition. Kieron Pollard is the only other bowler averaging over 131 in this regard (2014).

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