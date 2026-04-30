IPL: A look at Jasprit Bumrah's most expensive returns

Jasprit Bumrah has been in a downward spiral with the ball in the ongoing Indian Premier League . Bumrah, who was on song in the 2026 T20 World Cup, has just two wickets from eight games this IPL season. The right-arm seamer went wicketless and conceded 54 runs in Mumbai Indians' latest outing against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Here are his most expensive returns in T20 history.

#1 0/58 vs NZ, Thiruvananthapuram, 2026 Bumrah's most expensive spell in the format came in India's 5th T20I against New Zealand earlier this year. He conceded 58 runs without a wicket, though India won the match by 46 runs. India racked up 271/5 in 20 overs, riding on Ishan Kishan's incredible ton. A fifer from Arshdeep Singh helped India bowl out NZ for 225.

#2 1/56 vs CSK, Delhi, 2021 Bumrah recorded his most expensive IPL bowling figures in 2021. The final-ball thriller saw Mumbai Indians chase down 219 against Chennai Super Kings at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. In the first innings, Bumrah conceded 56 runs while dismissing Moeen Ali, with CSK compiling 218/4. Kieron Pollard slammed a 34-ball 87* after MI were down to 81/3 at one stage.

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#3 1/55 vs DC, Delhi, 2015 Still in his early days, Bumrah had a woeful outing against Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) in the 2015 season at Arun Jaitley Stadium. He dismissed the dangerous Yuvraj Singh but conceded 55 runs from his four overs. The Capitals reached 190/4 in 20 overs. And the visitors were restricted to 153/9, conceding a 37-run defeat.

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