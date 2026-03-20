IPL 2026: 5 key PBKS players to watch out for

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will be looking to make a strong title challenge in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season. After narrowly losing to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in last season's final, PBKS are still one of the two teams from the inaugural season yet to win an IPL trophy. With the 2026 IPL being just around the corner, here are the five PBKS players to watch out for.

#1 Jansen's height and bounce will be crucial Marco Jansen, a tall left-arm pacer, will be one of PBKS's main assets this season. His height and ability to generate steep bounce make him a tough opponent for batters, especially during the powerplay. He also has the knack of swinging the new ball. Jansen, who owns 36 IPL wickets at 31.91, also has six half-centuries in T20 cricket. Hence, his big-hitting skills lower down the order can also hurt the opposition.

#2 Arshdeep is PBKS's leading wicket-taker Jansen will share the new ball with Arshdeep Singh, another left-arm fast bowler. A seasoned campaigner who can torment batters across all phases, Arshdeep is PBKS's leading wicket-taker in IPL history. The left-arm speedster has taken 97 wickets at an average of 26.49. This includes two four-wicket hauls and a fifer. He also played a vital role in India's triumphant campaign in the recent T20 World Cup.

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#3 Chahal can dominate middle overs In Yuzvendra Chahal, PBKS boast the highest wicket-taker in IPL history. The veteran leg-spinner can restrict the run flow in the middle overs besides providing key breakthroughs. Though he blew hot and cold last season, his overall IPL numbers are nothing but sensational. Across 174 matches, Chahal owns 221 wickets at an average of 22.76 (ER: 7.96). His tally includes 8 four-wicket hauls and a fifer.

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#4 Skipper Iyer to lead from the front PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer, who enjoyed a dream campaign in IPL 2025, would be determined to replicate his heroics. The dasher finished the season with 604 runs at an average of 50.33, having clobbered six fifties. He tallied 39 maximums, the most by a captain in a single edition. His strike rate (175.07) was the third-best among batters with 600-plus runs in a season.