IPL: Donovan Ferreira, Shubham Dubey shine as RR beat PBKS

Rajasthan Royals (RR) handed Punjab Kings (PBKS) their first defeat of the IPL 2026 season in a thrilling match in Mullanpur. The Royals chased down 223 runs with four balls to spare, thanks to Donovan Ferreira's explosive innings and a late flourish from Shubham Dubey, the impact sub. Ferreira scored an unbeaten 52 off just 26 balls while Dubey contributed an impressive 31 not out off just 12 balls.

Chase How the chase started Vaibhav Sooryavanshi started the chase with his usual bravado, smashing Arshdeep Singh for an audacious maximum. He blazed his way to a 16-ball 43. However, Arshdeep ended his stay in the fourth over. This didn't stop Yashasvi Jaiswal, who smashed the left-arm seamer and took RR to 84/1 in six overs. RR slowed down in the next few balls, losing Dhruv Jurel before 10 overs.

Victory RR duo seal victory Although Jaiswal completed his half-century, he fell to Chahal in the 12th over. RR skipper Riyan Parag, who has been in a downward spiral, then showed some form. However, his 16-ball 29 was ended by Chahal. Donovan Ferreira and Shubham Dubey joined forces thereafter, with 58 runs required off the last five overs. The duo smashed Arshdeep and Lockie Ferguson to steal what looked like a distant victory at one stage.

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