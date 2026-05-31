IPL 2026 final: Dissecting Gill, Sudharsan's partnership stats in Ahmedabad
What's the story
The decision to promote Sai Sudharsan as an opener alongside Shubman Gill ahead of the 2025 Indian Premier League season has paid off handsomely for the Gujarat Titans. The duo is now gearing up for the IPL 2026 final against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. As Ahmedabad also happens to be GT's home venue, we look at Gill and Sudharsan's stunning partnership stats at this ground.
Partnership
Most partnership runs at a venue
As per ESPNcricinfo, Gill and Sudharsan have accumulated 1,384 partnership runs across 23 innings in Ahmedabad. They hence boast the most IPL runs by a pair at a single venue. Earlier in the season, they went past the legendary RCB duo of Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers, who added 1,360 runs at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium.
Average
Best average; third-best run rate
Gill and Sudharsan's partnership runs in Ahmedabad have come at an average of 60.17. No other pair with 600-plus IPL runs at a venue even boasts an average of 57. Meanwhile, the GT duo hasn't traded consistency with a conservative approach. Their partnership run rate at home has been a stunning 10.23. Abhishek Sharma-Travis Head (12.68 at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad) and Kieron Pollard-Rohit Sharma (10.4 at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium) are the only pairs with 600-plus IPL runs at a venue with a better run rate.
50-plu stands
Most 50-plus stands at a venue
Gill and Sudharsan have recorded 11 IPL partnerships of 50 or more in Ahmedabad, the most for a pair at a venue. Four of their stands have gone past the three-figure mark. Chris Gayle-Kohli (6 at Chinnaswamy Stadium) and Kohli-de Villiers (5 at Chinnaswamy Stadium) are the only pairs with more century-plus stands at a venue (IPL).
Team strength
Batting brilliance of Gill and Sudharsan
Gill and Sudharsan have truly been the backbone of GT's batting this season. They put on a phenomenal 167-run opening stand in Qualifier 2 while chasing a daunting target of 215 against Rajasthan Royals. Both batsmen have crossed the 700-run milestone this season, with Gill sitting second in the Orange Cap race with 722 runs, closely followed by Sudharsan with 710 runs.
Overall stats
Here are their overall partnership stats
The Qualifier 2 clash saw Sudharsan and Gill break Gayle and Kohli's record for the most century partnerships in men's T20 cricket. The duo achieved their 11th such stand. Overall, the GT stars have added 2,944 runs as a pair at a tremendous average of 64 across 48 innings. They have also recorded 11 half-century partnerships in the league. Meanwhile, Sudharsan and Gill have registered 886 partnership runs in IPL 2026 at 63.28 (100s: 4, 50s: 2).