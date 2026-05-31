IPL 2026 final: Dissecting Gill, Sudharsan's partnership stats in Ahmedabad

The decision to promote Sai Sudharsan as an opener alongside Shubman Gill ahead of the 2025 Indian Premier League season has paid off handsomely for the Gujarat Titans. The duo is now gearing up for the IPL 2026 final against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. As Ahmedabad also happens to be GT's home venue, we look at Gill and Sudharsan's stunning partnership stats at this ground.

Partnership Most partnership runs at a venue As per ESPNcricinfo, Gill and Sudharsan have accumulated 1,384 partnership runs across 23 innings in Ahmedabad. They hence boast the most IPL runs by a pair at a single venue. Earlier in the season, they went past the legendary RCB duo of Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers, who added 1,360 runs at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Average Best average; third-best run rate Gill and Sudharsan's partnership runs in Ahmedabad have come at an average of 60.17. No other pair with 600-plus IPL runs at a venue even boasts an average of 57. Meanwhile, the GT duo hasn't traded consistency with a conservative approach. Their partnership run rate at home has been a stunning 10.23. Abhishek Sharma-Travis Head (12.68 at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad) and Kieron Pollard-Rohit Sharma (10.4 at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium) are the only pairs with 600-plus IPL runs at a venue with a better run rate.

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50-plu stands Most 50-plus stands at a venue Gill and Sudharsan have recorded 11 IPL partnerships of 50 or more in Ahmedabad, the most for a pair at a venue. Four of their stands have gone past the three-figure mark. Chris Gayle-Kohli (6 at Chinnaswamy Stadium) and Kohli-de Villiers (5 at Chinnaswamy Stadium) are the only pairs with more century-plus stands at a venue (IPL).

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Team strength Batting brilliance of Gill and Sudharsan Gill and Sudharsan have truly been the backbone of GT's batting this season. They put on a phenomenal 167-run opening stand in Qualifier 2 while chasing a daunting target of 215 against Rajasthan Royals. Both batsmen have crossed the 700-run milestone this season, with Gill sitting second in the Orange Cap race with 722 runs, closely followed by Sudharsan with 710 runs.