IPL 2026 final: Here's why RCB can defend their title 

The final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 will be played between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Defending champions RCB will look to retain their title on Sunday, having won their maiden title last season. Meanwhile, they qualified for this year's final following a thumping win against the Titans in Qualifier 1. Here we look at why RCB can dominate the finale clash as well.

Match dynamics RCB boast a destructive line-up RCB's batting order, led by Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Tim David, Rajat Patidar, Phil Salt, and Venkatesh Iyer, has been a force to reckon with. Their aggressive approach has helped them score over 200 runs consistently in this IPL season. On the other hand, GT's bowling attack led by Kagiso Rabada (28 wickets), Mohammad Siraj, Rashid Khan, Jason Holder and Prasidh Krishna will be tested against RCB's strong batting lineup. Having conceded 254/5 in the first Qualifier, GT would be under the pump.

Game strategy Top order has powered the Titans RCB's bowling unit, led by Bhuvneshwar Kumar, has been effective in restricting opposition teams during the powerplay. Josh Hazlewood has also done well in this phase as Pandya has been their main spinner in the middle overs. However, they will face a challenge from GT's top-order batsmen Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan, who have been consistent throughout the tournament. Despite their middle order being relatively weaker, Gill (722 runs), Sudharsan (710 runs), and Jos Buttler (507 runs) have delivered consistently for GT this season.

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Advantage Middle order could be decisive for RCB Both teams are evenly matched in terms of top-order and pace-bowling strengths. However, RCB have a clear advantage in the middle order with Patidar, David, and Pandya consistently delivering with the bat. Although Washington Sundar has been consistent for GT at number four, players like Jason Holder and Rahul Tewatia haven't scored heavily. This could make GT's lineup vulnerable under pressure if they lose early wickets.

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Historical context A look at head-to-head record In terms of head-to-head record, RCB have a slight edge over GT with five wins out of nine matches played, as per ESPNcricinfo. This season, RCB have won two out of three matches against GT. The defending champions will take confidence from their massive 92-run win over GT in the Qualifier 1 match earlier this week. In Ahmedabad, GT have recorded a win and a loss apiece against the Challengers.