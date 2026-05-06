Ahmedabad to host IPL 2026 final; Bengaluru loses hosting rights

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the revised schedule for the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) playoffs. The final will now be held at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on May 31. M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru was earlier supposed to be the host. Notably, the Ahmedabad venue will host the fourth IPL final, having previously done so in 2022, 2023, and 2025.

Venue change Bengaluru loses IPL 2026 final hosting rights The BCCI has announced that Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium will not host the IPL 2026 final. The decision comes after the Karnataka State Cricket Association failed to meet certain requirements for staging the event. A statement from BCCI said, "Bengaluru was originally designated to host the Final. However, owing to certain requirements from the local association and authorities that were beyond the scope of BCCI's established guidelines and protocols, the venue has been shifted and reassigned."

Match locations IPL 2026 playoffs to be held at three venues As per the revised itinerary, the IPL 2026 playoffs will be conducted at three venues. Qualifier 1, between the top two teams from the league stage, will be played at HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala on May 26. The Eliminator and Qualifier 2 will take place in New Chandigarh on May 27 and May 29, respectively.

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Twitter Post Official announcement from the IPL Owing to certain operational and logistical considerations, the TATA IPL 2026 Playoffs will be conducted across three venues this season as a special case.



Bengaluru was originally designated to host the Final. However, owing to certain requirements from the local association… — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 6, 2026

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Shift Why not Bengaluru? As reported earlier, Bengaluru's chances of hosting the final looked bleak due to ongoing political issues over MLA tickets. A BCCI source recently told ANI these complications could force the board to consider other cities as potential hosts for the grand finale. Ahead of the IPL 2026 opener between RCB and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Congress MLA Vijayanand Kashappanavar demanded at least five IPL tickets for every MLA. The venue was already under fire after RCB's title victory stampede last season.