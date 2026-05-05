IPL 2026: Bengaluru's hosting rights for final under threat?

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is yet to announce the venues for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 playoffs and final. However, Bengaluru's chances of hosting the final are looking bleak due to ongoing political issues over MLA tickets. A BCCI source recently told ANI these complications could force the board to consider other cities as potential hosts for the grand finale.

Venue uncertainty IPL 2026 final may be moved from Bengaluru Speaking to ANI, the BCCI said, "IPL 2026 playoffs and final venue will be announced soon. Matches likely to be divided into Punjab and Karnataka." The source added that the defending champions should host the final. However, they noted that the MLA ticket issue is creating problems in Bengaluru. If no solution is found, BCCI may move the final to another city.

Ticket debate Congress MLA demands 5 IPL tickets for every MLA Ahead of the IPL 2026 opener between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Congress MLA Vijayanand Kashappanavar demanded at least five IPL tickets for every MLA. He argued that elected representatives are "VIPs" who shouldn't have to wait in line. In response, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar announced that three tickets for RCB matches in the ongoing IPL will be provided to MLAs and MPs.

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