IPL 2026 final: RCB elect to field against GT

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Gujarat Titans (GT) are locking horns in the 2026 Indian Premier League final at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. Both teams have shown exceptional form throughout the tournament. RCB are coming off a resounding victory over GT in Qualifier 1, while GT defeated Rajasthan Royals in the second. RCB captain Rajat Patidar has won the toss and elected to field.

Teams Playing XIs RCB (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (captain), Jitesh Sharma (wicket-keeper), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jacob Duffy, Josh Hazlewood, and Rasikh Salam Dar. GT (Playing XI): Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (captain), Jos Buttler (wicket-keeper), Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Nishant Sindhu, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Kagiso Rabada, and Mohammed Siraj.

Recap RCB defeated GT in Qualifier 1 In Qualifier 1, RCB posted a record playoff total of 254/5, thanks to Rajat Patidar's unbeaten 93. Their bowlers then dismantled Gujarat for just 162 runs. The Titans made a strong comeback in Qualifier 2 with a seven-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals, chasing down 215 runs in 18.4 overs. Shubman Gill led the charge with an impressive century. Sai Sudharsan also scored a half-century.

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Record Here's the head-to-head record RCB and GT have faced each other thrice this season, with the former prevailing twice. GT beat RCB by four wickets at home. As per ESPNcricinfo, the two teams have overall faced each other nine times, with the head-to-head record being 5-4 in RCB's favor. In Ahmedabad, the head-to-head record is even at 1-1.

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Performers A look at top performers Kagiso Rabada leads the Purple Cap race with an impressive 28 wickets. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has taken 26 wickets so far. His economy rate reads 8.00. Sai Sudharsan's tally now stands at 710 runs, with his strike rate being 159.55. Shubman Gill's 722 runs have come at a strike rate of 163.72. Virat Kohli has scored 600 runs at a strike rate of 164.38.