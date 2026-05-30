IPL 2026 final: RCB, GT eye silverware in Ahmedabad

The final match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 will be played between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Gujarat Titans at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on May 31. The match promises to be a thrilling showdown as both teams have shown exceptional form throughout the season. RCB are coming off a resounding victory over GT by 92 runs in Qualifier 1, while GT are looking for redemption after their earlier defeat. Here is the match preview.

Details Pitch report and other details As the Narendra Modi Stadium has been a batting-friendly venue, a run-fest is on the cards. The average first-innings score here has been over 190 this season, as bowlers have had a tough time. Meanwhile, the match will start at 7:30pm IST and will be telecasted on JioStar Network Channels with live streaming available on JioHotstar (App & Website).

Match recap RCB and GT coming off playoff wins In the first qualifier, RCB posted a record playoff total of 254/5, thanks to Rajat Patidar's unbeaten 93. Their bowlers then dismantled Gujarat for just 162 runs. The Titans made a strong comeback in Qualifier 2 with a seven-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals, chasing down a target of 215 runs in only 18.4 overs. Shubman Gill led the charge with an impressive century off just 53 balls. Sai Sudharsan also scored a half-century.

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Final showdown Bhuvneshwar Kumar's experience could be key for RCB This will be GT's third IPL final in five seasons, and they will be eager to settle the score with RCB after their earlier defeat. The outcome of the final could hinge on RCB's bowling attack and GT's explosive top order. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been one of the standout bowlers of IPL 2026. His experience in big matches could give Bengaluru an edge over their opponents.

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Team dynamics Can GT's top order fire up? Gujarat's hopes will heavily depend on the form of Gill, Sai Sudharsan, and Jos Buttler. Kagiso Rabada is expected to play a crucial role in the middle overs. Notably, RCB are chasing their second consecutive IPL title after ending their long trophy drought in 2025, while Gujarat are looking for their second championship since joining the league. It remains to be seen whether RCB will bring back Phil Salt, who recently recovered from his injury, or stick with Venkatesh Iyer.

H2H Here's the head-to-head record RCB and GT have faced each other thrice this season, with the former prevailing twice. As per ESPNcricinfo, the two teams have overall faced each other nine times, with the head-to-head record being 5-4 in RCB's favor. In Ahmedabad, GT have recorded a win and a loss apiece against the Challengers.

Line-ups A look at the probable playing XIIs RCB (Probable XII): Venkatesh Iyer/Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma/Jacob Duffy, Rasikh Salam Dar. GT (Probable XII): Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.