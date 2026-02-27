IPL 2026 season to begin on March 28: Details here

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is expected to finalize the schedule for the 2026 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) . As per ESPNcricinfo, The tournament will kick off on March 28, two days later than previously planned. The final match is scheduled to take place on May 31. The initial start date was communicated to franchises on December 15 last year, a day before the last auction, but the start date was later revised to March 28.

Election impact Schedule release delayed due to election uncertainty The release of the IPL 2026 schedule has been delayed due to the uncertainty over assembly election dates in Assam, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal. The IPL Governing Council is expected to meet next week to finalize a plan for releasing the schedule. This is especially important as Kolkata (in West Bengal) and Chennai (in Tamil Nadu) are home bases for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), respectively.

Past patterns IPL schedule often released in 2 parts Since its inception in 2008, the IPL has often released its schedule in two parts during years when general or state assembly elections are held. This was the case in 2009, 2014, 2019, and 2024. The Governing Council will decide whether to follow this pattern again or wait for the Election Commission of India to announce poll dates for Assam, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu.

