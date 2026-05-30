Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill slammed a solid hundred in Qualifier 2 (Image Source: X/@IPL)

IPL 2026: These GT stars stepped up in crunch situations

By Gaurav Tripathi 02:16 pm May 30, 202602:16 pm

What's the story

The Gujarat Titans (GT) have secured their place in the IPL 2026 final after a thumping win over Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2. The team is now eyeing its second IPL trophy, having won their first in 2022. The journey to this year's final has been a rollercoaster ride for GT, starting with a slow start and then dominating the latter half of the season. On this note, we look at the players who delivered clutch performances for the Titans this season.