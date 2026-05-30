IPL 2026: These GT stars stepped up in crunch situations
What's the story
The Gujarat Titans (GT) have secured their place in the IPL 2026 final after a thumping win over Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2. The team is now eyeing its second IPL trophy, having won their first in 2022. The journey to this year's final has been a rollercoaster ride for GT, starting with a slow start and then dominating the latter half of the season. On this note, we look at the players who delivered clutch performances for the Titans this season.
#1
Rashid Khan—3/17 vs DC
In a thrilling encounter, GT clinched a nail-biting one-run victory over hosts Delhi Capitals (DC) thanks to a stunning spell from Rashid Khan. Chasing 210 in Delhi, DC were going well at 101/1 when Rashid made his first strike. He went on to claim two more wickets in his sensational spell. Rashid Khan's spell of 4-0-17-3 was even more impressive when compared to the rest of Gujarat's bowling attack. The other GT bowlers together conceded 192 runs in 16 overs.
#2
Kagiso Rabada - 3/28 vs SRH
GT's defeat looked inevitable when Sunrisers Hyderabad restricted them to 168/5 in Ahmedabad. Though SRH boast a destructive batting line-up, Kagiso Rabada's fiery opening spell rocked the Orange Army. Rabada completed his four-over quota in one go, taking 3/28. Key batters Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, and Smaran Ravichandran were his victims as SRH were bowled out for 86.
#3
Shubman Gill's hundred in Qualifier 2
Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill stood tall for his team in the Qualifier 2 clash against RR. The star opener made 104 off 53 balls in a chase of 215 in Mullanpur. Gill floored RR in this knockout game as the required run rate remained within reach. His efforts meant GT crossed the line in the penultimate over.