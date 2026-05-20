IPL 2026: CSK eye massive win against GT in Ahmedabad

Gujarat Titans (GT) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will lock horns in their final league games of IPL 2026 on Thursday. Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium will host the second game between the two sides this season. Despite losing to Kolkata Knight Riders, the Titans have already secured their playoff spot. Meanwhile, the Super Kings suffered a loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad and are on the verge of elimination. They require a massive win and other results to favor them.

Match stats Pitch report and conditions Narendra Modi Stadium has been among the few bowler-friendly venues this season. There is enough movement seamers along with considerable grip and turn for spinners. Anything between 170 and 180 could be a challenging total on the surface here. According to AccuWeather, it will be a clear evening in Ahmedabad with the temperature around 32 degrees Celsius.

Finish GT eye top-two finish The Titans, despite their recent loss, are keen to end the league phase on a high note and secure a top-two finish. With 16 points, they are only behind Royal Challengers Bengaluru (18). In their last encounter, GT faltered while chasing 248 against KKR at Eden Gardens. They fell 29 runs short despite fifties from Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, and Jos Buttler. Expect GT to have the same intensity despite reaching the playoffs.

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Playoff prospects CSK on verge of elimination The Super Kings, who lost to SRH in their last match, are on the brink of elimination from IPL 2026. CSK failed to defend 181 at home, with Ruturaj Gaikwad scoring at sub-100. They now need a convincing win against the Titans to be mathematically alive. CSK (14 points) would hope that Punjab Kings (13), Rajasthan Royals (14), and Delhi Capitals (12) lose their remaining fixtures.

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Lineups A look at Probable XIIs GT (Probable XII): Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (captain), Jos Buttler (wicket-keeper), Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, and Mohammed Siraj. CSK (Probable XII): Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Ruturaj Gaikwad (captain), Urvil Patel, Kartik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Prashant Veer, Akeal Hosein, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Spencer Johnson, and Mukesh Choudhary.

Information Head-to-head record As per ESPNcricinfo, CSK have recorded four wins and five defeats against the Titans since the latter's IPL debut in 2022. The previous encounter between the two sides this season saw GT chase down 159 against CSK at Chepauk.

Milestones Key milestones on offer Samson requires 123 more to complete 9,000 runs in T20 cricket. He is also closing in on 250 sixes in the IPL (243*). Jos Buttler is set to complete 1,000 runs for GT in the IPL. He is shy of 50 more runs. Gill and Sudharsan are the only batters with this record so far. Rabada (320) can surpass Wayne Parnell (323) in terms of T20 wickets among South African bowlers.