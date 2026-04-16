IPL 2026: Can KKR open account against GT? 

Gujarat Titans (GT) will take on the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match No. 25 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. The match is scheduled to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday. The Titans are currently sixth on the points table with two wins from four matches, while KKR are at the bottom after losing each of their four matches so far (NR: 1). Here is the preview.

Team performance GT eye 3rd consecutive win; KKR aim to open account After a rocky start with two losses, GT have bounced back with two consecutive wins. The team boasts a solid top order and a brilliant bowling attack as well. Middle order, however, remains a concern for them. On the other hand, KKR will be hoping to turn their fortunes around. Though KKR have issues in several departments, their pace unit has particularly let them down. Their batting line-up also looks far from settled.

Pitch report Pitch report and other details The Narendra Modi Stadium is known for its batting-friendly surface, especially in the early overs. However, as the match progresses, it slows down and gives bowlers a chance to make an impact. This change in conditions can help bowlers get more assistance and take wickets later on. Meanwhile, the match, which will begin at 7:30pm IST, will be broadcast on JioStar Network Channels and live-streamed on JioHotstar (App & Website).

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Information Here's the head-to-head record In their previous four encounters, the Gujarat Titans have won three matches while the Kolkata Knight Riders have managed to win just one, as per ESPNcricinfo. This gives GT an edge going into the match.

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Team line-up A look at the probable XIIs GT Probable XII: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Ashok Sharma, Prasidh Krishna. KKR Probable XII: Finn Allen, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (wk), Rovman Powell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy, Kartik Tyagi, Vaibhav Arora.