IPL 2026: Key player battles to watch in GT-RCB encounter

Gujarat Titans will take on the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the 42nd match of the 2026 Indian Premier League . The game will be played at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on April 30. Both teams have played eight games this season, with GT clinching four and RCB prevailing six times. RCB even emerged victorious when these two sides met earlier this season. Here we look at the anticipated player battles that can headline the upcoming game.

#1 Virat Kohli vs Kagiso Rabada Virat Kohli's unbeaten 81 took RCB over the line against the Titans last week. The latter would not want to face his wrath this time around, and the onus of the same will be on Kagiso Rabada. The South African has been sensational with the new ball, claiming nine powerplay wickets this season. According to ESPNcricinfo, Rabada has dismissed Kohli four times across 15 T20 innings. However, the batter smashed Rabada for 22 off 11 balls in their recent face-off.

#2 Sai Sudharsan vs Josh Hazlewood Another pacer who has been magnificent in the powerplay this season is Josh Hazlewood. Though Hazlewood even dismissed Sai Sudharsan in the RCB-GT game last week, it was not before the latter completed his hundred. The Australian would not want the GT opener to get a start in the upcoming game. Notably, Hazlewood has trapped Sudharsan twice across as many IPL meetings.

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