How have CSK fared versus RR in IPL? Key stats
What's the story
The Rajasthan Royals will take on the Chennai Super Kings in Match No. 3 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. The match is scheduled for March 30 at Baraspara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. After a disappointing IPL 2025 season, both teams are eager to start their campaign on a positive note this year. Here we look at the head-to-head record between these two sides.
H2H
A tight head-to-head record
The head-to-head record cannot differentiate the two teams much. As per ESPNcricinfo, CSK and RR have locked horns 31 times in the IPL, with the Super Kings winning on 16 occasions. The remaining 15 games have gone in Rajasthan's favor. CSK are only behind Royal Challengers Bengaluru (17) in terms of teams with most IPL wins versus the Royals.
Information
Recent record in RR's favor
Though CSK are ahead of RR in terms of overall head-to-head record, the Men in Pink have dominated the recent outings. Since the start of the 2020 season, the five-time champions have lost eight of their 10 matches against RR. The Royals defeated CSK twice last season.
Record
Have the two teams ever met in Guwahati?
The Baraspara Cricket Stadium usually favors teams bowling first, making chasing a more comfortable option under lights due to dew factor. The average first-innings score is around 150-160, indicating good batting conditions throughout both innings. CSK and RR have played just one game against each other at this venue - last year. The Royals narrowly won by six runs after posting 182/9 in the first innings.