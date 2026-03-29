How have CSK fared versus RR in IPL? Key stats 

The Rajasthan Royals will take on the Chennai Super Kings in Match No. 3 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. The match is scheduled for March 30 at Baraspara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. After a disappointing IPL 2025 season, both teams are eager to start their campaign on a positive note this year. Here we look at the head-to-head record between these two sides.

H2H A tight head-to-head record The head-to-head record cannot differentiate the two teams much. As per ESPNcricinfo, CSK and RR have locked horns 31 times in the IPL, with the Super Kings winning on 16 occasions. The remaining 15 games have gone in Rajasthan's favor. CSK are only behind Royal Challengers Bengaluru (17) in terms of teams with most IPL wins versus the Royals.

Information Recent record in RR's favor Though CSK are ahead of RR in terms of overall head-to-head record, the Men in Pink have dominated the recent outings. Since the start of the 2020 season, the five-time champions have lost eight of their 10 matches against RR. The Royals defeated CSK twice last season.

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