Both teams currently own three wins and four defeats (Image Source: X/@IPL)

IPL 2026: Here's why GT can dominate CSK in Chennai

By Gaurav Tripathi 03:33 pm Apr 25, 202603:33 pm

What's the story

Chennai Super Kings will look to keep their winning momentum going when they take on Gujarat Titans in a crucial IPL 2026 clash at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai tomorrow. After a slow start, CSK have bounced back with three wins in their last four matches, including a massive 103-run victory over Mumbai Indians. However, both teams currently own three wins and four defeats. In the upcoming game, we look at why GT can dominate the hosts.