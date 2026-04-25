IPL 2026: Here's why GT can dominate CSK in Chennai
What's the story
Chennai Super Kings will look to keep their winning momentum going when they take on Gujarat Titans in a crucial IPL 2026 clash at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai tomorrow. After a slow start, CSK have bounced back with three wins in their last four matches, including a massive 103-run victory over Mumbai Indians. However, both teams currently own three wins and four defeats. In the upcoming game, we look at why GT can dominate the hosts.
Team dynamics
Middle order remains a concern for CSK
Despite Sanju Samson's consistent performances, CSK's middle order has struggled to show intent and build partnerships. The form of skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad is also a concern. Though their bowling has improved drastically in recent games, GT's strong top order can neutralize their pace attack in the powerplay. Noor Ahmad's form is also a matter of concern for the Super Kings.
Team strategy
GT aim to bounce back
For GT, it's been a tale of missed chances. After a promising start, they lost their last two matches. Their conservative approach has not always worked in this aggressive format, especially in the middle order, which has underperformed. However, their top-three batters, Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, and Jos Buttler, have been among the runs. Moreover, their bowling attack, which features Prasidh Krishna, Kagiso Rabada, and Rashid Khan, is better on paper in comparison to their opposition.
Line-ups
A look at the probable XIIs
CSK Probable XII: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Kartik Sharma, Jamie Overton, Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Gurjapneet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary, Akeal Hosein. GT Probable XII: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan, Jason Holder, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Manav Suthar, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.