IPL 2026: Here's why high-flying GT can dominate MI
What's the story
The Mumbai Indians, who have been struggling with inconsistent batting and bowling performances, will be looking to turn their fortunes around against Gujarat Titans. The two teams will face off in Match 30 of the 2026 Indian Premier League in Ahmedabad on Monday. The Titans have bounced back from their initial defeats with three consecutive wins, while the five-time champions MI are on a four-match losing streak. Here we look at why GT are expected to dominate the upcoming fixture.
Performance issues
Batting and bowling woes for MI
MI's season has been marred by timid powerplay returns, inconsistent middle-order output, and a lack of penetration in their bowling attack. Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma are under pressure to find consistency for MI's middle-order batting. Despite Jasprit Bumrah's economical bowling, his wicket-less run is a major concern for the team. Big names like Trent Boult and Deepak Chahar have also been far from their best.
Team dynamics
Do GT also have some concerns
Though the Titans also have some middle-order concerns, they have done well in other areas. Skipper Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler have been their stand-out performers with the bat. Meanwhile, GT also have been let down by their new-ball bowlers Kagiso Rabada and Mohammed Siraj. However, Rashid Khan and Prasidh Krishna have done well in the middle overs. Owing to these factors, GT would take the field as favorites.
Line-ups
Here are the probable XIIs
GT Probable XII: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Ashok Sharma, Prasidh Krishna. MI Probable XII: Quinton de Kock (wk), Ryan Rickelton, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Sherfane Rutherford, Naman Dhir, Mayank Rawat, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Allah Ghazanfar.