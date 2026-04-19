GT are on a three-match winning streak (Image source: X/@IPL)

IPL 2026: Here's why high-flying GT can dominate MI

By Gaurav Tripathi 02:44 pm Apr 19, 202602:44 pm

What's the story

The Mumbai Indians, who have been struggling with inconsistent batting and bowling performances, will be looking to turn their fortunes around against Gujarat Titans. The two teams will face off in Match 30 of the 2026 Indian Premier League in Ahmedabad on Monday. The Titans have bounced back from their initial defeats with three consecutive wins, while the five-time champions MI are on a four-match losing streak. Here we look at why GT are expected to dominate the upcoming fixture.