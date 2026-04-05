IPL 2026: Here's why PBKS can humble KKR

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 12th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. The game will be played at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Monday. While KKR, led by Ajinkya Rahane, have lost their first two games this season, Shreyas Iyer's PBKS have kick-started their campaign with two back-to-back wins. Here we look at why PBKS are likely to dominate KKR in the upcoming fixture.

PBKS PBKS off to a flying start in IPL 2026 PBKS won their first match against Gujarat Titans and chased down a 200+ target against the Chennai Super Kings in the second. Their batting line-up is studded with established stars across all positions. Openers Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh made their bat talk against CSK. Cooper Connolly and skipper Shreyas Iyer have already made one fifty apiece this season. Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, and Marcus Stoinis are the finishers.

KKR Bowling has been an issue for KKR While PBKS boast a formidable top seven, KKR's bowling attack is far from settled. Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy, their mystery spinners, have looked out of touch. Meanwhile, the team's pace attack was already jolted by several injuries. Kartik Tyagi, Blessing Muzarabani, and Vaibhav Arora have been expensive. Hence, this attack can come under immense pressure against Punjab's batting firepower.

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PBKS's bowling Do PBKS boast a good bowling attack? PBKS are also far ahead of KKR in terms of on-paper bowling strength. The team's bowling is studded with star names like Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Marco Jansen. Jansen and Arshdeep's opening spells can inflict some serious damage. Meanwhile, KKR were folded for 161 while chasing 227 against SRH in their last outing. Angkrish Raghuvanshi has been their best batter so far, scoring fifties in both games.

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