IPL: Here's why RCB can extend winning run against DC
What's the story
The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take on the Delhi Capitals (DC) in a highly anticipated IPL 2026 clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The match will be played on Monday, and a lot will be at stakes. While the high-flying RCB have clinched five of their seven fixtures, DC have recorded three wins and four losses. Here we look at why RCB are expected to dominate the upcoming game.
Team status
RCB have all bases covered
RCB boast one of the most balanced squads this season. Their bowling attack has been led by Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood, who have performed exceptionally well in different phases of the game. Krunal Pandya and Suyash Sharma have formed an excellent spin-bowling duo. Meanwhile, their batting has revolved around Virat Kohli's consistent performances. Dashers Rajat Patidar and Tim David have been a nightmare for bowlers.
Team issues
Bowling has been issue for DC
DC's batting has been bolstered by KL Rahul, who scored 152* in his last outing. Nitish Rana has also been in good form with back-to-back fifties. However, the team is struggling with their pace attack. Spinners Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav have also looked far from their best. Owing to the same, they could not defend a mammoth 264 in their last outing against PBKS. With RCB's batting line-up in sublime form, DC bowlers can endure another tough day.
Line-ups
A look at likely XIIs
RCB (Probable XII): Virat Kohli, Philip Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (captain), Jitesh Sharma (wicket-keeper), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, and Rasikh Salam Dar. DC (Probable XII): KL Rahul (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel (c), Nitish Rana, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi/Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar, Auqib Nabi Dar.