IPL: Here's why RCB can extend winning run against DC

RCB boast one of the most balanced squads this season. Their bowling attack has been led by Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood , who have performed exceptionally well in different phases of the game. Krunal Pandya and Suyash Sharma have formed an excellent spin-bowling duo. Meanwhile, their batting has revolved around Virat Kohli's consistent performances. Dashers Rajat Patidar and Tim David have been a nightmare for bowlers.

Team issues

Bowling has been issue for DC

DC's batting has been bolstered by KL Rahul, who scored 152* in his last outing. Nitish Rana has also been in good form with back-to-back fifties. However, the team is struggling with their pace attack. Spinners Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav have also looked far from their best. Owing to the same, they could not defend a mammoth 264 in their last outing against PBKS. With RCB's batting line-up in sublime form, DC bowlers can endure another tough day.