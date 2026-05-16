IPL: Here's why RCB can hand PBKS another defeat

Team status

PBKS have been let down by bowlers

PBKS are currently on a five-match losing streak and will be desperate to turn things around. The team has been largely let down by their bowlers, as three of their last five defeats have come while defending 200-plus runs. Dropped catches have also contributed to PBKS's downfall in IPL 2026. Though PBKS boast arguably the most destructive batting line-up this season, some of their big names in this department have also faltered lately.