IPL: Here's why RCB can hand PBKS another defeat
What's the story
Punjab Kings will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Match No. 61 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. The match is scheduled to be played at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on May 17. Currently, PBKS are placed fourth in the points table with six wins from 12 matches, while RCB top the standings with eight wins and four losses. Here we look at why RCB can dominate PBKS.
Team status
PBKS have been let down by bowlers
PBKS are currently on a five-match losing streak and will be desperate to turn things around. The team has been largely let down by their bowlers, as three of their last five defeats have come while defending 200-plus runs. Dropped catches have also contributed to PBKS's downfall in IPL 2026. Though PBKS boast arguably the most destructive batting line-up this season, some of their big names in this department have also faltered lately.
RCB
All bases covered for RCB
RCB have been one of the strongest all-round units this season. While the talismanic Virat Kohli is coming off a hundred, the likes of Rajat Patidar and Devdutt Padikkal have been consistent. RCB also have a superior pace attack. Both Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood have been decimating the oppositions this season. Krunal Pandya has contributed with his all-round heroics.
Team lineup
A look at the probable XIIs
PBKS (Probable XII): Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Shreyas Iyer (c), Cooper Connolly, Vishnu Vinod (wk), Suryansh Shedge, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vijaykumar Vyshak. RCB (Probable XII): Jacob Bethell/Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Krunal Pandya, Tim David, Venkatesh Iyer, Rasikh Salam, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Jacob Duffy.