IPL 2026: Here's why RR can dominate KKR in Kolkata

KKR have issues in almost all departments, besides spin-bowling. It's KKR's pace unit that has particularly let them down this season. Though Sunil Narine has managed to restrict the run flow, he has lacked support. On top of this, most of their batters have not been among the runs. In their last game against Gujarat Titans, KKR batters hardly managed to score a run-a-ball in the final five overs.

RR

RR have been on a rolll

After winning their first four matches, RR lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last outing. However, the team should not be worried much. Their batting lineup, led by aggressive openers Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal, has been in explosive form. Owing to the same, their middle order has not been tested much. While pacers Jofra Archer and Nandre Burger have been sensational with the new ball, spinner Ravi Bishnoi has done well in the middle overs.