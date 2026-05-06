IPL 2026: Impact of reliable Sanju Samson in CSK's wins

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have rekindled their hopes of making it to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 playoffs with a commanding eight-wicket victory over Delhi Capitals. Their much-needed win at Arun Jaitley Stadium could be a game-changer. CSK, who lost their opening three games, are finally closing in on the top four. And one of the major factors is Sanju Samson 's impact.

Impact Maiden stint with CSK Samson bagged single-figure scores in the first three innings of his maiden IPL stint with CSK. However, he stamped his authority with a match-winning century (115*) against DC at home. Samson has recorded two more 50-plus scores thereafter - 101* vs Mumbai Indians and 87* vs DC. Overall, he has racked up 402 runs from 10 games at 57.42 in IPL 2026 (SR: 167.50).

Numbers Samson in CSK's wins According to Cricbuzz, Samson averages a staggering 181 in each of CSK's wins this season (five). He has slammed 362 runs with a strike rate of 178.32 in this regard. In CSK's defeats (also five), Samson owns 40 runs at an average of 8. His strike rate reads 108.1. Therefore, Samson's form has had a direct impact on the Yellow Army.

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Information Gap between Samson and others The gap between Samson and CSK's second-highest run-scorer in IPL 2026 is massive. Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad trails Samson with 251 runs at an average of 31.37. His strike rate is on the lower side (120.67).

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