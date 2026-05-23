Jacob Bethell to fly back home after sustaining finger injury

The ECB issued a statement, saying: "The England and Wales Cricket Board has agreed with Royal Challengers Bengaluru that top-order batter Jacob Bethell will return to the UK after sustaining a left ring finger injury while playing in the Indian Premier League." "He will be fully assessed and monitored by the England Men's medical team on his return to determine his availability for selection for the Rothesay first Test against New Zealand at Lord's, starting on Thursday 4 June," the statement added.

Season review

Bethell's IPL journey this season

Bethell's last appearance for RCB was on May 17, where he opened the batting with Virat Kohli but was dismissed for just 11 runs off seven balls. He has had a mixed season in the IPL. From 7 games, he scored 96 runs at 13.71. His strike read was 124.67. The England No 3 batter struggled to get game time early on in the season, remaining unused through RCB's first six matches.