Jacob Bethell to fly back home after sustaining finger injury
What's the story
England all-rounder Jacob Bethell is heading back to the UK after suffering an injury during his stint with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed that Bethell hurt his left ring finger while playing for RCB. He missed RCB's match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday due to this injury.
Medical evaluation
Bethell to be monitored by ECB medical team
The ECB issued a statement, saying: "The England and Wales Cricket Board has agreed with Royal Challengers Bengaluru that top-order batter Jacob Bethell will return to the UK after sustaining a left ring finger injury while playing in the Indian Premier League." "He will be fully assessed and monitored by the England Men's medical team on his return to determine his availability for selection for the Rothesay first Test against New Zealand at Lord's, starting on Thursday 4 June," the statement added.
Season review
Bethell's IPL journey this season
Bethell's last appearance for RCB was on May 17, where he opened the batting with Virat Kohli but was dismissed for just 11 runs off seven balls. He has had a mixed season in the IPL. From 7 games, he scored 96 runs at 13.71. His strike read was 124.67. The England No 3 batter struggled to get game time early on in the season, remaining unused through RCB's first six matches.
Twitter Post
Journey ends!
🚨 𝙊𝙛𝙛𝙞𝙘𝙞𝙖𝙡 𝘼𝙣𝙣𝙤𝙪𝙣𝙘𝙚𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙩: Jacob Bethell sustained an injury to his left ring finger during our game against PBKS. He will return to England to be assessed ahead of their Test series. ❤️🩹— Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) May 23, 2026
𝙶𝚎𝚝 𝚠𝚎𝚕𝚕 𝚜𝚘𝚘𝚗, 𝙹𝙱! 🫂 𝚆𝚎’𝚕𝚕 𝚖𝚒𝚜𝚜 𝚑𝚊𝚟𝚒𝚗𝚐 𝚢𝚘𝚞… pic.twitter.com/x6ipurfteA