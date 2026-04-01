IPL 2026: Jasprit Bumrah yet to strike after three games

In a rare sequence, star Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah is wicketless in Mumbai Indians ' first three games of IPL 2026. Bumrah returned 0/32 in three overs as MI lost to Rajasthan Royals in Match 13, a contest reduced to 11 overs due to rain. Chasing 151, the visitors lost by 27 runs, being restricted to 123/9. Here are the key stats.

Spell Bumrah concedes 32 runs As per the revised conditions, only one bowler was allowed to bowl up to three overs in an innings. As expected, MI chose Bumrah, who conceded 32 runs without taking a wicket. He was smacked for 2 sixes in his first over by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. The battle between the 15-year-old and the most prolific active pacer made the headlines ahead of the match.

Wickets Bumrah yet to take a wicket As mentioned, Bumrah is yet to open his account in IPL 2026. He bowled an economical spell against Delhi Capitals (0/21 in four overs), albeit in a losing cause. In MI's IPL 2026 opener, Bumrah returned 0/35 (4 overs) in a high-scoring match against Kolkata Knight Riders. Despite not conceding many runs, Bumrah hasn't been among the wickets.

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