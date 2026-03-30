Will Suryakumar Yadav continue as impact player? Mahela Jayawardene clarifies

Mumbai Indians (MI) head coach Mahela Jayawardene has clarified the reason behind using Suryakumar Yadav as an impact substitute in their IPL 2026 opening game against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The decision raised eyebrows before MI's comprehensive six-wicket victory at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. However, Jayawardene has clarified that Yadav had a groin issue and the management wanted to give him more time to recover fully.

Coach's comments Jayawardene defends precaution over Suryakumar Yadav Jayawardene said, "I hope you don't create unwanted stories. The camp is very happy. Everyone's happy. Sky came, joined us." He added that Yadav had a tight groin but was eager to play more overs at the end of the match. However, Jayawardene decided against it, saying he wanted to take precautions as these players are very valuable and should be fit throughout the season.

Strategic decisions MI used Rohit Sharma as substitute Coming in at No. 3 as an impact player, Suryakumar smashed an 8-ball 16. His cameo helped MI chase down a record 221 against KKR. MI have had a history of using their star players as impact substitutes. In the past, even Rohit Sharma was utilized as one. However, before this season began, Jayawardene had said that the management wanted to keep Rohit on the field for as long as possible.

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