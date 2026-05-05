'Can't believe...': Justin Langer on high-scoring chases in IPL 2026

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 has been a season of frequent run chases. Teams have consistently scored over 200 runs in the first innings and chased down these mammoth totals with ease. The latest instance was Mumbai Indians chasing down 229 against Lucknow Super Giants at Wankhede Stadium. After the match, LSG head coach Justin Langer highlighted how the high-scoring chases have stunned him this season.

Batting brilliance Langer on IPL 2026 batting displays Langer, a former cricketer and long-time coach, was in awe of the batting display he has witnessed so far. He said, "I literally, as an ex-batter and an ex-warrior who loves batting and a coach for a long time, I cannot believe the batting I'm seeing at the moment. It is breathtaking. It is absolute." He also acknowledged the pressure these high-scoring chases put on bowlers.

Fearless approach Fearless approach of modern-day batsmen Langer also appreciated the fearless approach of modern-day batsmen. He said, "These guys are just coming, they've just got no fear, and I think it's rubbing off on some of the more senior players." He added that this new style of batting is entertaining and forces bowlers to hold their nerve under pressure.

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Tactical changes Teams rethinking their combinations Langer revealed that the change in batting approach has forced teams to rethink their combinations. He said, "I thought the whole restructure of our batting order was a positive." This was evident in LSG's recent match against MI, where they restructured their batting order to keep pace with the aggressive approach.

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Captain's support Langer backs Pant to come good Despite the loss against MI, Langer backed skipper Rishabh Pant, saying he was close to finding his rhythm. He said, "Well, it's funny how we played a practice game here two days ago, and Rishabh... I think he got... I'm not sure the exact final score, maybe 95 off 40 balls or 30 balls or something. And you're just looking at it again, and you go 'Oh my gosh that's Rishabh Pant at his very best.'"