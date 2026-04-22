IPL 2026: GT's Kagiso Rabada caught smoking at hotel?

Rabada's actions have drawn attention more than usual, given his status as a high-profile international cricketer. This is especially true in light of his recent disciplinary issues. During the 2025 SA20 league, the Proteas speedster had tested positive for benzoylecgonine, a metabolite of cocaine, resulting in a provisional suspension for a month. However, he evaded a script ban as the substance was consumed out of competition.

Public response

Mixed reactions to smoking incident

The recent smoking incident has drawn mixed reactions online. Some fans feel it is his personal choice that shouldn't be overanalyzed, while others believe elite athletes have a responsibility to maintain certain standards. Despite the controversy surrounding his off-field behavior, Rabada has continued to perform well on the pitch. As mentioned, he has already taken 10 wickets from six matches GT in IPL 2026﻿. He has been an integral part of the team's pace attack.