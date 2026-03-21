IPL 2026: Key Gujarat Titans players to watch out for

The Gujarat Titans (GT) are gearing up for the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) season with a formidable unit. The Ahmedabad-based team crashed in the Eliminator in the previous season and is looking to make an even bigger impact this year. With a perfect blend of international and Indian players, GT would back themselves to clinch their second title. On this note, we look at the players whose performances can determine GT's fate.

#1 Can Sudharsan replicate his heroics? Sai Sudharsan, who won the Orange Cap in 2025 by scoring 759 runs at an average of 54.21 and a strike rate of 157, is one of the top players to watch out for in IPL 2026. The left-handed batsman has been a consistent performer for GT since joining the franchise in 2022. Sudharsan's recent performances have also been impressive, especially his unbeaten 101 off just 55 balls while opening the batting for Tamil Nadu against Saurashtra.

#2 Gill must lead from the front Shubman Gill, the captain of Gujarat Titans, has been a batting machine in recent IPL seasons. In fact, Gill's tally of 2,449 IPL runs since the start of the 2022 season is the most for any batter, as per ESPNcricinfo. His average of 46.2 is the fourth-best among batters with at least 500 IPL runs since the start of the 2022 season.

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#3 Eyes will be on Buttler as well Though the talismanic Jos Buttler endured a tough run in the recent T20 WC, his IPL numbers over the years have been sensational. His 538 runs came at an average of 59.77, and a strike rate of 163.03. As the opening duo of Sudharsan and Gill regularly provided solid starts, Buttler became even more dangerous at number three.

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#4 Siraj can make the new ball talk Mohammed Siraj, who joined GT in 2025, was a standout performer for the team. He took 16 wickets in 15 matches and led his side's fast bowling department. Despite being slightly expensive at times, Siraj showed his potential with the new ball. Coming to the numbers, he has tallied 45 IPL wickets in the powerplay at an economy of 8.3.