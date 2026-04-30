'We haven't accepted defeat': MI batting coach Kieron Pollard

Mumbai Indians ' batting coach Kieron Pollard believes his team is still in the race for the IPL 2026 playoffs. The five-time champions have lost six out of their first eight matches, but Pollard remains optimistic after their recent defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad at Wankhede Stadium. He admitted that while they have been on the losing side more often than not, they haven't accepted defeat yet.

Team spirit We have not accepted defeat: Pollard After the SRH game, Pollard stressed the team's determination to turn things around. He said, "We have not accepted defeat, but we have accepted that we have been on the losing side more often than not so far in this tournament." Despite their current ninth spot on the points table with just two wins from eight matches, Pollard emphasized that they still have a mathematical chance of making it to the playoffs.

Clarification Pollard clarifies his earlier statement Pollard clarified his earlier statement about defeat, saying he didn't want to give the impression that the five-time winners are out of the tournament. "When I said 'defeat,' I didn't want the headlines to suggest that Mumbai Indians are out of the tournament, because mathematically and from a points perspective, we are still very much in it," he explained.

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Home advantage Not blaming pitch conditions for MI's defeats at home Mumbai Indians have lost four of their five home games this season, with Wankhede Stadium failing to provide the edge it once did. However, Pollard didn't blame the loss on pitch conditions as MI couldn't even defend 243 runs against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He said he wasn't sure about MI's role in preparing the pitch and was not privy to all that information about what can or cannot be said about it.

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