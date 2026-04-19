KKR's Kartik Tyagi claims his career-best IPL figures: Stats

Mystery spinners Chakaravarthy (3/14) and Sunil Narine (2/26) were sensational in the middle overs as the RR batting line-up collapsed despite an 81-run opening stand. Tyagi, who conceded two fours in his first three balls of the game, later bowled with great control and choked the run flow. Each of his three wickets came in the 19th over as the likes of Ravindra Jadeja , Shimron Hetmyer, and Ravi Bishnoi fell to him.

Career

Here are his IPL numbers

Tyagi finished with brilliant figures of 3/22 across four overs - his maiden three-fer in the league. The pacer, who has represented two more IPL franchises in the past, has raced to 23 wickets across 27 matches in the league at 40.52 (ER: 9.98). Eight of his wickets have come across seven outings this season at 27.37. Overall, in the 20-over format, the pacer has completed 37 wickets from 43 matches (ER: 9.27).