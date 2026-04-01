2/25! LSG's Prince Yadav shines in high-scoring thriller against PBKS

The match saw LSG use seven bowlers, with Mohammed Shami being the most expensive. Spinner Aiden Markram was hit for 32 runs in his only over, with Priyansh Arya and Cooper Connolly going berserk. Amid the chaos, Yadav's figures of 4-0-25-2 stood out from the rest. Dismissing the dangerous Connolly and later Shashank Singh, he bowled 10 dot balls.

Career trajectory

A look at his IPL career

Despite LSG's struggles in IPL 2026, Yadav has been a standout performer. He has taken 11 wickets from six matches at a remarkable average of 17.18. His economy rate reads 8.59. Yadav, who emerged from the Delhi Premier League, played six games for LSG in his maiden IPL season last year. The right-arm pacer has raced to 33 wickets from 27 T20s at an average of 25.51.