IPL 2026: Can Rishabh Pant-led LSG turn their fortunes?

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) , one of the two franchises introduced in 2022, are in quest for their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title. After a disappointing run in IPL 2025, where they finished seventh with six wins and eight losses, the Rishabh Pant -led side will be determined to turn things around. Here's how their squad has stacked up.

Team roster LSG squad for IPL 2026 Players retained: Abdul Samad, Ayush Badoni, Aiden Markram, Matthew Breetzke, Himmat Singh, Rishabh Pant, Nicholas Pooran, Mitchell Marsh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Arshin Kulkarni, Mayank Yadav, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Manimaran Siddharth, Digvesh Rathi, Prince Yadav, and Akash Singh. Players bought: Anrich Nortje, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mukul Choudhary, Naman Tiwari, Josh Inglis, and Akshat Raghuwanshi. LSG earlier traded in speedster Mohammed Shami and all-rounder Arjun Tendulkar.

Analysis Strengths and weaknesses The LSG's top order, featuring openers Markram and Marsh, looks strong. They further have the firepower of Pooran and Pant in the batting line-up. However, the middle order looks pale, especially as Josh Inglis will miss the majority of matches due to his wedding in April. Moreover, the lack of impactful all-rounders and finishers can derail their campaign. Although LSG have potent bowlers in Hasaranga, Shami, and Mayank, all of them are injury-prone. Even Nortje has a long injury history.

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Information Will Pant bounce back? Skipper Pant has another fitting opportunity to bounce back in T20 cricket. In IPL 2025, he scored 269 runs in 13 innings at an average of 24.45 and a strike rate of 133.16. This includes a ton in LSG's final match.

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