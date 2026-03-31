IPL 2026, LSG vs DC: Key player matchups

Match 5 of the 2026 Indian Premier League will see Lucknow Super Giants take on Delhi Capitals . The clash is scheduled to be held at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium on April 1. This season opener for both teams offers quite a few riveting player battles. Here are a few of them.

#1 KL Rahul vs Mohammed Shami Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel recently confirmed that KL Rahul will open the innings in IPL 2026. This means the Indian batter will face a fired-up Mohammed Shami up front, who has a point to prove. According to ESPNcricinfo, Shami has dismissed Rahul twice in five T20 innings. The latter's strike rate in this battle is 122.85.

#2 Rishabh Pant vs Kuldeep Yadav Former teammates Rishabh Pant and Kuldeep Yadav will be at loggerheads in Lucknow. Notably, Kuldeep played under Pant during the latter's time with DC. History suggests that the wrist-spinner has kept Pant at bay in T20 cricket. According to ESPNcricinfo, Pant has fallen to Kuldeep thrice in five T20 meetings. The LSG batter has managed just 2 sixes, striking at 92.

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