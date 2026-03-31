IPL 2026, LSG vs DC: Key player matchups
What's the story
Match 5 of the 2026 Indian Premier League will see Lucknow Super Giants take on Delhi Capitals. The clash is scheduled to be held at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium on April 1. This season opener for both teams offers quite a few riveting player battles. Here are a few of them.
#1
KL Rahul vs Mohammed Shami
Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel recently confirmed that KL Rahul will open the innings in IPL 2026. This means the Indian batter will face a fired-up Mohammed Shami up front, who has a point to prove. According to ESPNcricinfo, Shami has dismissed Rahul twice in five T20 innings. The latter's strike rate in this battle is 122.85.
#2
Rishabh Pant vs Kuldeep Yadav
Former teammates Rishabh Pant and Kuldeep Yadav will be at loggerheads in Lucknow. Notably, Kuldeep played under Pant during the latter's time with DC. History suggests that the wrist-spinner has kept Pant at bay in T20 cricket. According to ESPNcricinfo, Pant has fallen to Kuldeep thrice in five T20 meetings. The LSG batter has managed just 2 sixes, striking at 92.
#3
Nicholas Pooran vs Axar Patel
It will be interesting to see if DC skipper Axar Patel introduces himself against Nicholas Pooran. Pooran, currently at the peak of his powers, is known for his big hits. Notably, Axar is yet to dismiss Pooran in T20 cricket. However, the attraction in this battle is the latter's strike rate of 350. Pooran has hammered Axar for 63 runs off 18 balls.