IPL 2026: LSG, DC kickstart campaigns at Ekana Stadium

Match 5 of the 2026 Indian Premier League will see Lucknow Super Giants take on Delhi Capitals . The clash is scheduled to be held at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium on April 1. This season opener for both teams promises to be an exciting encounter as they look to start their campaigns with a win.

Match details Pitch report and weather conditions The pitch at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium usually favors teams batting first, with an average score of around 160. Unlike the other grounds in India, the black-soil pitches here make it a challenging surface for run-scoring as the match progresses. The match, starting 7:30pm IST, could have cloudy overhead conditions with minimal chances of rain.

LSG lineup LSG lack potent finishers After a disappointing run in IPL 2025, where they finished seventh, the Rishabh Pant-led side will be determined to turn things around. Despite having a batting-heavy order, they lack finishers. Moreover, Wanindu Hasaranga's participation remains uncertain, which could introduce all-rounder Arjun Tendulkar. Probable XI: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (captain and wicket-keeper), Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Arjun Tendulkar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Shami, and Mayank Yadav. Impact player: Digvesh Singh Rathi.

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DC lineup DC to rely on strong bowling The Capitals, led by Axar Patel, have kept most of their 2025 squad. However, they will miss the injured Mitchell Starc for now. Notably, Axar has announced that KL Rahul will open the innings. He is expected to partner with Pathum Nissanka, with Ben Duckett withdrawing. Probable XI: KL Rahul (wicket-keeper), Pathum Nissanka, Karun Nair, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Axar Patel (captain), Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, and T Natarajan. Impact subs: Prithvi Shaw and Mukesh Kumar.

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Record A look at head-to-head record As per ESPNcricinfo, DC and LSG have crossed swords seven times since the latter's IPL debut in the 2022 season. The Capitals have won four matches while the Super Giants emerged victorious in three. The highest team total in this rivalry is 211/5 by DC last season, while the lowest is a mere 143/9 by DC in 2023.