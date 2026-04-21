IPL 2026, LSG vs RR: Key player matchups

Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals will lock horns in Match 32 of the 2026 Indian Premier League at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, April 22. LSG currently sit ninth in the standings with just two wins from six matches, while the Royals are third despite losing their last two encounters. Here are the key player matchups.

#1 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi vs Mohammed Shami The battle between the 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and one of India's most prolific pacers, Mohammed Shami, is one to watch out for. Sooryavanshi's strike rate of 236.53 is the highest for a batter with 200-plus runs in IPL 2026. And Shami has been on the money with his accuracy this season. Moreover, the Lucknow wicket won't be as easy to play on the up.

#2 Mitchell Marsh vs Jofra Archer On the other hand, LSG opener Mitchell Marsh will face a fired-up Jofra Archer, making it a mini-Ashes battle. According to ESPNcricinfo, the English speedster has dismissed Marsh once in three T20 innings. And Marsh has a strike rate of 144.44 in this matchup. Archer has taken eight wickets from six matches at 22.37 in IPL 2026 so far.

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