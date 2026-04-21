IPL 2026, LSG vs RR: Another low-scoring encounter in Lucknow?

Lucknow Super Giants will host Rajasthan Royals in Match 32 of the 2026 Indian Premier League. The clash will be held at Lucknow's Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, April 22. LSG currently sit ninth in the standings with just two wins from six matches, while the Royals are third despite losing their last two encounters.

Ground conditions Pitch report and conditions The matches at Ekana Cricket Stadium are generally low-scoring thrillers. The black-soil pitch usually makes run-scoring difficult compared to India's other venues. In two matches at this venue this season, LSG failed to defend totals (141 vs DC and 164 vs GT). According to AccuWeather, it will be a clear evening in Lucknow with the temperature around 30 degrees Celsius.

Analysis Can LSG bounce back? Despite a promising start, LSG are coming off three successive defeats. Their poor run can be attributed to an out-of-form batting order. Moreover, Nicholas Pooran has been completely out of touch. Chasing 255 against Punjab Kings, they experimented by sending Ayush Badoni in as an opener. Meanwhile, RR started with four consecutive wins. However, defeats in the last two games have brought them slightly off track. With a strong top order, RR would back themselves for this fixture.

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Lineups Probable XIIs LSG (Probable XII): Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (captain and wicket-keeper), Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Mukul Choudhary, Mohammed Shami, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Prince Yadav, Manimaran Siddharth, Mohsin Khan, and Abdul Samad. RR (Probable XII): Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (wicket-keeper), Riyan Parag (captain), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Ravi Bishnoi, Sandeep Sharma, and Yash Raj Punja.

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Information A look at head-to-head record LSG and RR have clashed in only six games since the former were one of the two newly-introduced sides in 2022. RR hold an upper edge with the head-to-head record being 4-2 in their favor. The Super Giants lost their only match against RR at home.