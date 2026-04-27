IPL 2026: Injured Lungi Ngidi set to miss upcoming matches

Star South African pacer Lungi Ngidi will miss at least two upcoming matches for Delhi Capitals , as he recovers from an injury sustained during their IPL 2026 game against Punjab Kings. Ngidi sustained a head injury after falling while attempting to take a catch at Arun Jaitley Stadium. He was immediately rushed to a city hospital in an ambulance.

Injury How Ngidi suffered the injury Ngidi's head bounced off the ground as he fell, and he immediately clutched his head in pain. He lay still on the field for some time, prompting players and support staff to rush to his aid. The physio and team doctor quickly arrived on the scene to attend to Ngidi. A stretcher was brought onto the field while an ambulance drove onto the ground with doctors and physios surrounding him. A neck brace was carefully placed under Ngidi's head and around his neck before he was prepared to be taken off the field.

Recovery timeline Ngidi's unavailability affects DC's bowling line-up Ngidi, who didn't feature against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, won't be available for the match against Rajasthan Royals on May 1 either. His availability for the game against Chennai Super Kings on May 5 also remains uncertain. After his fall, Delhi Capitals were given a concussion substitute in leg-spinner Vipraj Nigam. Initially, Sri Lankan pacer Dushmantha Chameera was deemed the first-choice replacement.

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