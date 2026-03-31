IPL 2026 match alert: PBKS host GT in Mullanpur

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will square off against Gujarat Titans (GT) in their respective opener of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The clash is set to take place at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh, on March 31. The match promises an exciting contest between PBKS's aggressive batting style and GT's formidable bowling attack. Here are further details.

Venue analysis Pitch report and other details The pitch at the New Chandigarh venue is known to be balanced, offering assistance to both batters and bowlers. Spin usually comes into play in the latter stages of the game. According to AccuWeather, a 33% cloud cover is expected during this match, which could give an edge to pacers. Meanwhile, the game will get underway at 7:30pm IST.

Team strategies Both teams to field a balanced line-up PBKS will rely on their star-studded batting line-up, led by captain Shreyas Iyer. The opening combination of Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh will continue to bolster the Kings. Meanwhile, Arshdeep Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal are expected to be their key bowlers. On the other hand, GT will bank on their bowling attack comprising Rashid Khan, Mohammed Siraj, and Kagiso Rabada. At the top, skipper Gill, Sai Sudharsan, and Jos Buttler will continue to power the Titans.

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H2H An even head-to-head record The head-to-head record cannot differentiate the two sides at all. As per ESPNcricinfo, PBKS and GT have crossed swords six times since the latter's IPL debut in the 2022 season. Both teams have recorded three wins and as many defeats against each other. Such has been the rivalry that neither side has won successive matches against the other.

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